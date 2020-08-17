Shawnee Co. finishes canvassing election results on Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election results in the state of Kansas will be official after Monday evening, which means all precincts in Shawnee county will need to account for every ballot cast.

Although the election itself was nearly two weeks ago, results aren’t considered official until canvassing has concluded. The August 4 election resulted in 732 provisional ballots, which are specially designed ballots for voters whose eligibility is uncertain on Election Day. The Shawnee County Commission went through those ballots on Monday to determine which were eligible and which were not. County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says about 60 to 70 percent of provisional ballots typically end up being eligible.

Howell says provisional ballots are important for the Democratic voting process because they ensure everyone an equal opportunity to vote. “I think [the provisional ballot ] is a safety net process that helps voters get their vote counted to the extend possible and as soon as possible,” Howell said, adding that a few races are close, such as the House District 106 Republican Primary, which will be decided by just six votes. Howell says the most common reason a provisional vote is considered ineligible is because the voter wasn’t registered in time for Election Day.

