Riley Co. EMS employee test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Emergency Medical Services says a Emergency Medical Technician has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Riley County EMS, they have started an investigation into any possible exposure to the public and other emergency staff.

The EMT was last working on August 12th, and did not have symptoms at the time they were on duty. Also while working they were using PPE, including a mask while interacting with the public.

“The investigation revealed that the employee was exposed to a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday August 10 while attending a local school board function in Pottawatomie County,” they said in a release.

EMS staff have been going through daily screening for symptoms, continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, sanitize equipment regularly, and have industry standard PPE when answering calls.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.