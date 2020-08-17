Advertisement

Political expert discusses presidential race as National Democratic Convention kicks off

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What’s usually played out before a huge crowd, and televised live, will transition to a smaller virtual convention.

This year’s Democratic National Convention may look a little different, but political science Professor Patrick Miller says the message should remain the same.

“The speakers will be remote from home or someplace else. The convention hall won’t be filled with thousands of cheering delegates but I think in the terms of content and the subject, I don’t think we will see a lot of change there.” Miller predicts a close presidential race this November.

He says democrat Joe Biden is running an aggressive, offensive approach, focusing on key states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while President Trump is focusing on a more defensive campaign.

“If you look at where his presidential campaign is focusing the bulk of his efforts it’s really on defending states that he won in 2016. His campaign is not really aggressively or at all targeting states that voted for Hillary Clinton so even in states that were closer like West Virginia and Nevada don’t appear to be particularly strong targets for Mr. Trump right now just based on what his campaign is doing.”

While some political experts expect a bump for democrats in the polls after the convention, Miller says it’s usually only short term.

He believes voters pay more attention to how the candidates handle long term problems.

“They tend to decide more on what the major issues are and what they think of the two candidates in terms of the competency and record to handle those issues, so if President Trump should be worried about something he should be focused on how he’s handling the Covid crisis and how are voters evaluating that.”

Political expert discusses presidential race as National Democratic Convention kicks off

