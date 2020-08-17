Advertisement

Pair arrested for drug at Hiawatha Hotel

Rita Grier, 33, of Hiawatha and Nicholas Kauffman, 27, of Sabetha are facing charges after the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office says they were found in a hotel room with drugs.
Rita Grier, 33, of Hiawatha and Nicholas Kauffman, 27, of Sabetha are facing charges after the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office says they were found in a hotel room with drugs.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff's Office says two people are facing charges after they were found with drugs at a Hiawatha Hotel.

Sheriff John Merchant says Rita Grier, 33, of Hiawatha and Nicholas Kauffman, 27, of Sabetha, were arrested Sunday, August 9th.

Merchant says the two were found when his agency served a search warrant at the Stars Inn in Hiawatha.

Both are facing Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia charges. Grier is facing an additional count of Trafficking Contraband into a Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Board vote says Kansas State Fair will happen this year

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Kansas teachers who quit because they don’t feel safe returning to teaching in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic might have to pay their school districts up to $10,000 for backing out of their contracts.

News

Board vote says Kansas State Fair will happen this year

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
A 6-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this month at a Lawrence home has been moved out of intensive care.

Local

Weekend clay shoot raises nearly $15k for area kids

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Funds raised from the 11th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids shoot were announced Monday morning at Gardner Roofing, the event's title sponsor.

News

Patrol car hit ending high speed chase on I-70 west of Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Portions of I-70 are reduced to one lane after a car chase ended in a crash west of Topeka.

Latest News

News

Two families escape early-morning duplex fire just south of Topeka

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Crews were called to the 6800 block of Windsong Dr. around 2:30 Monday morning on reports of a fire at a duplex.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Seasonal today with low humidity for August standards

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A quiet week ahead with minimal rain chances

Forecast

Severe Storm Watch until midnight

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Isolated storms possible overnight, then sunny with low humidity Monday.

News

KBI investigating death of man found in creek in rural Doniphan County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
No foul play is suspected at this point. An autopsy was done on Friday, and a full investigation has been launched to retrace the man's final weeks.

News

Topeka man arrested on meth charges

Updated: 16 hours ago
A traffic stop resulted in one man being arrested on meth charges.

Local

Heartland BMX hosts State Championship Qualifier

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Nearly 200 bikers geared up for the chance to qualify for the state championship at the Heartland BMX Track Sunday.