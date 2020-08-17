Pair arrested for drug at Hiawatha Hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff's Office says two people are facing charges after they were found with drugs at a Hiawatha Hotel.

Sheriff John Merchant says Rita Grier, 33, of Hiawatha and Nicholas Kauffman, 27, of Sabetha, were arrested Sunday, August 9th.

Merchant says the two were found when his agency served a search warrant at the Stars Inn in Hiawatha.

Both are facing Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia charges. Grier is facing an additional count of Trafficking Contraband into a Correctional Facility.

