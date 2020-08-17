Monday night forecast: Fog late tonight dry tomorrow
A quiet week ahead with minimal rain chances
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mostly clear skies the evening with fog possible after Midnight. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds calm.
Tomorrow: Once the fog dissipates it’ll be mostly sunny. How quickly the fog dissipates through will depend on how warm it’ll get. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
Highs remain in the mid 80s Wednesday before warming up closer to 90° to end the week. There does remain a slight difference in the models on a weak cold front early next week (beginning Monday). This could be the difference of mid 80s Monday or staying around 90° and this holds true for next Tuesday as well.
Taking Action:
- While the 8 day is dry there does remain isolated showers/storms at times so make sure to stay updated each day.
