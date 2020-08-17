Advertisement

Monday night forecast: Fog late tonight dry tomorrow

A quiet week ahead with minimal rain chances
First Alert Weekly Planner
First Alert Weekly Planner(WIBW)
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mostly clear skies the evening with fog possible after Midnight. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds calm.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Tomorrow: Once the fog dissipates it’ll be mostly sunny. How quickly the fog dissipates through will depend on how warm it’ll get. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Highs remain in the mid 80s Wednesday before warming up closer to 90° to end the week. There does remain a slight difference in the models on a weak cold front early next week (beginning Monday). This could be the difference of mid 80s Monday or staying around 90° and this holds true for next Tuesday as well.

Taking Action:

  1. While the 8 day is dry there does remain isolated showers/storms at times so make sure to stay updated each day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday forecast: Seasonal today with low humidity for August standards

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A quiet week ahead with minimal rain chances

Forecast

Seasonal today but with low humidity for August standards

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Severe Storm Watch until midnight

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

Severe Storm Watch until midnight

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Isolated storms possible overnight, then sunny with low humidity Monday.

Latest News

Forecast

Slight chance of storms tonight, sunny Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT

Forecast

Low humidity today

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT

Forecast

Low humidity today, highs in the mid to upper 80s

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Lower humidity today and for the entire week ahead.

Forecast

Isolated AM rain, low humidity today

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT

Forecast

Low humidity Sunday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT

Forecast

Low humidity Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 80s

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Lower humidity Sunday and for the entire week ahead.