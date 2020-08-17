Monday forecast: Seasonal today with low humidity for August standards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pretty consistent week ahead with highs in the 80s and low chances for rain. The only factor that will determine how warm it gets (or how cool it stays) both during the day and at night is cloud cover. There does remain differences in the models on the extent of clouds. Humidity factors will also stay relatively low for August standards all week. We’re not talking humidity levels we would experience in the fall but could still be high enough that a heat index factor could be 1-2° above the actual air temperature. The humidity does come back up this weekend.

Rainfall is going to be low all week but there are a couple chances we’re monitoring: The first one is late Tuesday into Tuesday night mainly in north-central Kansas. There’s also another slight chance from one of the models on Wednesday however most models keep the area dry so have compromised with partly sunny skies in the 8 day vs mostly sunny. There also remains a slight chance Saturday night from one of the models with the other long range model keeping the area dry.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds early it’ll be sunny with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Once the fog dissipates it’ll be mostly sunny. How quickly the fog dissipates through will depend on how warm it’ll get. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Highs remain in the mid 80s Wednesday before warming up closer to 90° to end the week. There does remain a slight difference in the models on a weak cold front early next week (beginning Monday). This could be the difference of mid 80s Monday or staying around 90° and this holds true for next Tuesday as well.

Taking Action:

While the 8 day is dry there does remain isolated showers/storms at times so make sure to stay updated each day.

