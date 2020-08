Kroger recalls cheese dips with onions due to salmonella threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kroger, the parent company of Dillons grocery stores, is recalling more than 30 varieties of cheese dips and spreads due to a salmonella threat.

CBS News reports the dips and spreads were made with onions possibly tainted with salmonella in an outbreak that has sickened more than 600 people in 43 states, including Kansas.

The recalled deli dips were sold in plastic containers between May 15 and Aug. 6.

“Consumers have in recent days also been warned about eating prepared foods sold nationwide by retailers including Giant Eagle, Walmart and Kroger, which may also contain onions tainted with the bacteria,” CBS news reports.

Dips and spreads involved in Kroger recall:

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – UPC: 207083- 00000

MURRAY'S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207181-00000

MURRAY'S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207182-00000

MURRAY'S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – UPC:226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – UPC:236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – UPC:286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – UPC:286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295409-50000

MURRAY'S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – UPC:207083-00000

MURRAY'S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207181-00000

MURRAY'S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207182-00000

MURRAY'S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – UPC:226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – UPC:236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC:247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – UPC:286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – UPC:286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD – UPC:295409-50000

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.