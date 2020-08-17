Advertisement

Kelly to hold COVID-19 news conference after two-week hiatus

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is set to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 after a two-week hiatus.

The past two weeks, she has joined business leaders along with city and state dignitaries to help announce job expansions in Kansas City and Salina.

Gov. Kelly will hold the news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

