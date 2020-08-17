Advertisement

KBI investigating death of man found in creek in rural Doniphan County

Darren A. Blandin, 55, of Horton, Kan.
By Grant Stephens
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man in Doniphan County.

According to a release sent by the KBI, on August 13th around 9:45 a.m. someone called the Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s Office saying they found a body in a creek on their land.

Deputies found the deceased man south of Troy, Kansas, in a tributary of Rock Creek.

The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI for assistance shortly afterward that day. The KBI sent agents and the Crime Scene Response Team to help investigate.

The man was later identified as Darren A. Blandin, 55, of Horton, Kansas. Investigators do not know how long he was in the creek.

No foul play is suspected at this point. An autopsy was done on Friday, and a full investigation has been launched to retrace Blandin’s final weeks.

Anyone who has information about this case, or who had contact with Darren Blandin in the months of July or August, is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

