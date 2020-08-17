Advertisement

JCPD searching for man wanted for questing after woman found dead in storage unit

Antonio Washington
Antonio Washington(Junction City Police | Junction City Police)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a man wanted for questioning in the death of a woman found in a storage unit.

According to JCPD, they are looking for Antonio Washington.

Tina Bennett, 52, of Junction City was found in a storage unit on June 26. JCPD says foul play is suspected in the incident.

JCPD says if anyone has information on the case or know where Washington is, call Crime Stoppers tip line at 785-762-8477 or a web tip can be made.

