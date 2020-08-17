Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Bethel College

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department confirmed on Monday a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Bethel College in North Newton.

The cluster includes 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 482 individuals tested. Some test results are pending.

The cluster was identified through precautionary COVID-19 testing conducted by Bethel College. The institution requires all students, faculty, staff and administrators to be tested for COVID-19. Bethel also requires daily temperature checks, health status monitoring through a self-screening app, and individuals to wear a face mask indoors and outdoors on the campus.

“Mandatory testing during reopening is an effective way to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 in our student and employee population at the start of the semester,” said Bethel College President Jon Gering. “Our efforts have provided valuable public health information and revealed important health information for students and their families.”

The county said those who tested positive for the virus have been able to self-isolate on campus or at their permanent residence. Bethel College’s Emergency Response Team, along with the Health Department, will regularly monitor the health of the individuals, as well as follow up on all close contacts.

Detailed information regarding Bethel’s COVID-19 procedures can be found on its website at www.bethelks.edu/coronavirus-information.

“We appreciate Bethel’s proactive approach to preparing for its in-person fall semester,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “We are of course glad that the individuals in these cases are generally in good health and good spirits. Being able to identify these individuals with COVID-19 now helps protect not just the Bethel community, but the communities of Harvey County as a whole.”

Some of the confirmed cases reside out-of-county or out-of-state when the college is not in session. However, these individuals will be included in Harvey County’s COVID-19 statistics, as Harvey County is their current place of residence.

