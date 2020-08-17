Advertisement

Boil order issued for city of Ozawkie

By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ozawkie, in Jefferson County.

KDHE issued the advisory because the system is unable to maintain required chlorine residual levels.

It will stay in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

