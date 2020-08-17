Advertisement

Board vote says Kansas State Fair will happen this year

(WIBW)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this month at a Lawrence home has been moved out of intensive care.

Tyeisha Bell said Friday that her son, Tayshawn Mack Harris, is “doing wonderful,” although he still has a long way to go, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

He was flown Aug. 5 to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, after the shooting. His mother said Tayshawn had gone to stay the night at a friend’s house. Lawrence police have released no information about the circumstances of the shooting except that officers did not suspect foul play. Their investigation is ongoing.

Harris said the doctors have talked about moving Tayshawn to the rehabilitation center at the hospital next week, and hopefully after that, he can come home.

“The doctors say it’s a miracle,” she said.

She said her son is “working on” walking. It’s also not yet clear how well Tayshawn will be able to use the left side of his body. Tayshawn will also have to have another surgery to have a plate put in his head in three to six months, Bell said.

