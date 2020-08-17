Bill Snyder Family Stadium to open for football with new protocols

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has announced the Riley County Commission approved their request to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the football season.

The Commission allowed the opening if the stadium stays at approximately 25 percent capacity.

Other protocols include:

All fans must wear face coverings.

No tailgating is permitted.

No re-entry if someone leaves the stadium.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase for the first time ever in the general seating sections.

Hand sanitizing stations will be put out around the stadium.

Signage encouraging social distancing

“We are appreciative of the consideration the commissioners gave to all facets of our plan and their ultimate endorsement,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Our plan is very detailed in how we intend to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread at a football game. We are implementing several new policies and will be strict in our enforcement in our best efforts to accomplish playing football games safely.”

They said new ticket options will be unveiled to season ticket holders this week.

