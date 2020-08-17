Advertisement

Bill Snyder Family Stadium to open for football with new protocols

Bill Snyder Family Stadium New Rules
Bill Snyder Family Stadium New Rules(K-State | K-State)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has announced the Riley County Commission approved their request to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the football season.

The Commission allowed the opening if the stadium stays at approximately 25 percent capacity.

Other protocols include:

  • All fans must wear face coverings.
  • No tailgating is permitted.
  • No re-entry if someone leaves the stadium.
  • Beer and wine will be available for purchase for the first time ever in the general seating sections.
  • Hand sanitizing stations will be put out around the stadium.
  • Signage encouraging social distancing

“We are appreciative of the consideration the commissioners gave to all facets of our plan and their ultimate endorsement,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Our plan is very detailed in how we intend to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread at a football game. We are implementing several new policies and will be strict in our enforcement in our best efforts to accomplish playing football games safely.”

They said new ticket options will be unveiled to season ticket holders this week.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washburn University students to distribute free backpacks Saturday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Washburn University students will distribute free backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, near S.W. 19th and Washburn Avenue, on the southeast side of campus.

News

Two families escape burning duplex early Monday in Montara

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Two families escaped a burning duplex early Monday in the Montara area just south of Topeka.

News

Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at Bethel College

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Harvey County Health Department confirmed on Monday a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Bethel College in North Newton.

Local

Pair arrested for drugs at Hiawatha Hotel

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Brown County Sheriff's Office says two people are facing charges after they were found with drugs at a Hiawatha Hotel.

Latest News

News

Kansas teachers who quit over virus worries face penalties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kansas teachers who quit because they don’t feel safe returning to teaching in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic might have to pay their school districts up to $10,000 for backing out of their contracts.

News

Boy, 6, out of intensive care after he was shot in the head

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A 6-year-old boy who was shot in the head earlier this month at a Lawrence home has been moved out of intensive care.

News

Patrol car hit ending high speed chase on I-70 west of Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Portions of I-70 are reduced to one lane after a car chase ended in a crash west of Topeka.

News

Two families escape early-morning duplex fire just south of Topeka

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 6800 block of Windsong Dirve on a report of a fire at a duplex.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Seasonal today with low humidity for August standards

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A quiet week ahead with minimal rain chances

Forecast

Severe Storm Watch until midnight

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Isolated storms possible overnight, then sunny with low humidity Monday.