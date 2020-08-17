Advertisement

Arizona school district postpones start of school after teachers refuse to return amid pandemic

Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.
Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

The move forced the district to cancel both online and in-person classes for that day. They simply don’t have enough staff. Many teachers say it just isn’t safe yet.

The move is getting mixed reaction from parents.

Teachers in the J.O. Combs School District banded together and took a strong stance against in-person learning.

According to the district, more than a 100 staff members called out on Monday.

“I was proud of them because they do have to have a voice. Teachers are in a position to have a voice, and they just weren’t being heard,” said former J.O. Combs teacher and parent Lila Gonzalez. “I was glad that they did decide to take a pause for Monday, because this is going to impact our community as a whole.”

She said this wasn’t an easy decision for teachers: “They have been in tears. This has not been easy for them.”

The move isn’t going over well with other parents eager to get their children back in the classroom.

“I don’t want my daughter to lose the drive for school. I don’t want her to not want to learn anymore, and that is what is happening,” Amber Bachmeier said.

Her daughter is going into third grade. She says online school is now impacting her daughter’s mental health.

“To see your 7-year-old cry because she is stressed out and doesn’t understand how to do something, it is sad to watch,” Bachmeier said.

J.O. Combs and Queen Creek school districts both voted to return to in-person learning despite not meeting the state’s benchmarks.

Dozens of Queen Creek teachers have already resigned, including the president of the district’s teachers union.

“it was a very heartbreaking decision,” Jacob Frantz said. “We spend years of our lives dedicating ourselves to these students and building relationships with our coworkers.”

In-person learning was set to start in Queen Creek on Monday, but uncertainty looms for parents in J.O. Combs as they wait for an update from the district.

“These teachers are one of the most essential workers out there. This is our kids. This is our future. I don’t understand how they can just walk out,” Bachmeier said.

Copyright 2020 KPHO and KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Review cites ‘operational failures’ in Smollett prosecution

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.

Coronavirus

‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The glitch means the Iowa Department of Public Health has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, according to Dana Jones, an Iowa City nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem.

National

Washington hires Wright as NFL’s 1st Black team president

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Washington Football Team on Monday hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history.

News

KC man arrested for chase that ended after hitting patrol car west of Topeka

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Portions of I-70 are reduced to one lane after a car chase ended in a crash west of Topeka.

National Politics

Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.

Latest News

National Politics

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

News

Kelly to hold COVID-19 news conference after two-week hiatus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Governor Laura Kelly is set to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 after a two-week hiatus.

National

2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 37-year-old Jay was shot once in the head in his Queens recording studio by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.

Coronavirus

Arizona school district forced to delay opening after teachers refuse to work

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
chers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

Coronavirus

CVS, Walgreens enact COVID precautions for in-store flu shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving flu shots.