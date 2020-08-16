Two arrested in Jacskon Co. on felony drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Jackson county Saturday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says one of its deputies stopped to help a motorist on the road near 150th and Q. 4 Road just before 4:00 a.m.

The deputy subsequently arrested 43-year-old Jessie Dale Earwood and his passenger 35-year-old Janelle Velta Marie Martin on several charges.

Earwood was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, two misdemeanor drug counts, driving while suspended and transporting an open container.

Martin was also booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, and two misdemeanor drug counts.

