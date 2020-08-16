Advertisement

Topeka’s Bonkers offers “Good, Clean Fun” campaign for families

Topeka’s Bonkers are using their “Good, Clean Fun” campaign to give families a safe environment to have some fun.
Topeka’s Bonkers are using their “Good, Clean Fun” campaign to give families a safe environment to have some fun.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the midst of this ongoing pandemic, parents have limited options to keep kids safely entertained.

A local indoor play center is using a special campaign that offers special deals for Topeka families.

Topeka’s Bonkers are using their “Good, Clean Fun” campaign to give families a safe environment to have some fun.

Regional Director of Operations, Terance Lard says the campaign’s mission is to show how sanitizing and disinfecting all areas is the their top priority.

”I know people are getting cabin fever and they want to get the kids out to have some fun here,” Lard explained. “The health and safety of our guests is our utmost importance. we want to make sure they don’t have to worry about anything than having fun here. we’re taking care of everything as far as cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting.”

“At least two to three times a day on every touch point we have, whether that it’s a door knob, whether it’s a door handle, whether it’s a joy stick, or it’s a button, and then disinfecting, which of course is a deeper process,” Lard said.

The campaign also offers affordable options for families to choose from.

“We know that the economy has took a hit, because of this as well too, we want to make sure that we’re still being a fun and an affordable place for all our guests to come and visit,” Lard said.

Lard says more families are starting to feel safe.

“We are getting outstanding reviews on how clean we are. we want to make sure we’re providing a safe product for our guest to come in. once their here, they really feel comfortable and the kids just have a blast,” Lard said.

Topeka Bonkers is open everyday from 12 pm to 8 pm.

For more information on the “Good, Clean Fun” campaign, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency crews help locate missing floater on Smoky Hill River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Multiple agencies responded to the Smoky Hill River Saturday after a person floating the river with a group went missing.

Forecast

Low humidity today, highs in the mid to upper 80s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Lower humidity today and for the entire week ahead.

News

One dead following rollover accident in rural Havensville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
One person is dead following a rollover accident on Hwy 63 in rural Havensville, KS.

News

Washburn Rural teacher pens book inspired by former student who died of cystic fibrosis

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Courtney Turcotte Bond, an English teacher at Washburn Rural High School, has written a book titled "Breathtaking" that was inspired by former student Madison Taliaffero, who died in 2018 at the age of 18 of cystic fibrosis.

Latest News

News

Two arrested in Jacskon Co. on felony drug charges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Jackson county Saturday morning.

Local

Outdoor Art Exhibition along Manhattan’s Third Street Corridor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thanks to a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Deihl Community Fund, the City of Manhattan has installed nine pieces of public art along the Third Street corridor.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx stops in Kansas City to speak on COVID-19 response with Gov. Kelly

Updated: 19 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

Updated: 19 hours ago
MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

News

11th Annual Sporting Clays fundraiser brings record number of people

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The 11th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids Fundraiser for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization brought more than 130 shooters to the range.

News

TPD Shooting at SW Fairlawn

Updated: 20 hours ago
TPD officer involved in shooting at Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn Saturday morning.