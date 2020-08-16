Topeka’s Bonkers offers “Good, Clean Fun” campaign for families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the midst of this ongoing pandemic, parents have limited options to keep kids safely entertained.

A local indoor play center is using a special campaign that offers special deals for Topeka families.

Topeka’s Bonkers are using their “Good, Clean Fun” campaign to give families a safe environment to have some fun.

Regional Director of Operations, Terance Lard says the campaign’s mission is to show how sanitizing and disinfecting all areas is the their top priority.

”I know people are getting cabin fever and they want to get the kids out to have some fun here,” Lard explained. “The health and safety of our guests is our utmost importance. we want to make sure they don’t have to worry about anything than having fun here. we’re taking care of everything as far as cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting.”

“At least two to three times a day on every touch point we have, whether that it’s a door knob, whether it’s a door handle, whether it’s a joy stick, or it’s a button, and then disinfecting, which of course is a deeper process,” Lard said.

The campaign also offers affordable options for families to choose from.

“We know that the economy has took a hit, because of this as well too, we want to make sure that we’re still being a fun and an affordable place for all our guests to come and visit,” Lard said.

Lard says more families are starting to feel safe.

“We are getting outstanding reviews on how clean we are. we want to make sure we’re providing a safe product for our guest to come in. once their here, they really feel comfortable and the kids just have a blast,” Lard said.

Topeka Bonkers is open everyday from 12 pm to 8 pm.

For more information on the “Good, Clean Fun” campaign, click here.

