Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call Sunday at a residence when they were shot.

Police say the officers are in stable condition at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment. 

