Slight chance of storms tonight, sunny Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few showers and storms cannot be ruled out overnight, but not everyone will get rain.

Any storms that develop will remain isolated. Brief heavy downpours and lightning will be the primary threats. The risk of severe weather is low.

The storms will develop as a weak cold front moves into the area. The front will bring northerly breezes to the area Monday, which will keep the humidity levels low.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s Monday with plenty of sunshine.

A quiet weather pattern is expected for the week ahead with temperatures near to slightly below average. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s all week with low humidity. Rain chances will also remain low.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 66

Monday: Sunny. Wind: N 10-20. High: 88

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 61

Tue: High: 84 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 89 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

