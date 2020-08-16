Advertisement

Outdoor Art Exhibition along Manhattan’s Third Street Corridor

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Deihl Community Fund, the City of Manhattan has installed nine pieces of public art along the Third Street corridor.

The sculptures are part of an outdoor art project led by the city of Manhattan’s Arts and Humanities Advisory Board.

In October 20-19, the City along with the Arts and Humanities Board asked for artwork submissions and received 61 entries.

Ten sculptures were selected for the initial project and will be on display through April 20-21.

More grant funding is needed to make additions to the project beyond the ten sculpture, which is expected to be installed near the end of August.

For more information on the Outdoor Sculpture Project, a flyer can be found on MHKprd.com.

