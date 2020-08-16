Advertisement

One dead following rollover accident in rural Havensville

(AP)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a rollover accident on Hwy 63 in rural Havensville, KS.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle accident around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

They said two people were ejected from the vehicle after it rolled multiple times.

Both were taken to a local hospital by EMS, where one later died from their injuries. The second person was taken by helicopter to a Topeka hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office determined the car was traveling north on Hwy 63 when it left the road and rolled multiple times.

They said the accident is still under investigation and no names are being released at this time.

We will update this story as more details become available.

