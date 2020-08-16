Advertisement

Mission Valley High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Mission Valley Schools Logo
Mission Valley Schools Logo(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A USD 330 Mission Valley High School staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district was made aware of the test Sunday - resulting in William J. Clark, the district superintendent temporarily closing the entire school facility for two days.

Clark says they’ll use the time to thoroughly clean and disinfect. All school activities have been postponed, including the New Family & Student Open House scheduled for Tuesday, August 18th.

In a post on Facebook, Clark said, “We are also in contact with the Wabaunsee County Health Department and will take additional steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff. The staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 is not permitted to return to school for at least calendar 14 days.”

Staff or anyone else who were at Mission Valley Schools last week who may be exhibiting symptoms (fever, coughing, and shortness of breath) should contact their health provider or the county health department.

Mission Valley’s first day of school will be on Tuesday, August 25th.

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition