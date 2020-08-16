Advertisement

Man helped change tire and then robbed driver in Missouri

Flat tire
Flat tire(Michael Van Schoik)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - After a man helped change a tire, police said he stole the stranded driver’s money and cell phone at gunpoint.

A 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman said a man who stopped to help them around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis changed their tire.

Then the man who had changed the tire asked to be paid for helping. When the victim pulled out his wallet, police said the man pulled out a gun and took the victim’s cash and cell phone.

No one was injured. No other details were released Sunday.

