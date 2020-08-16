Isolated AM rain, low humidity today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated showers and storms will continue in a few areas this morning, otherwise we will remain dry for the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with a light south wind. The humidity levels will remain low.

A cold front in Nebraska will allow a few storms to develop this evening. Some of these storms could make it to areas north of I-70 here in northeast Kansas this evening and early tonight before falling apart.

Behind the cold front Monday, north breezes will keep the humidity low once again. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s with plentiful sunshine.

A quiet weather pattern will prevail for the week ahead with low humidity continuing with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day. Rain chances will remain low.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers and storms this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 87

Tonight: Slight chance of showers and storms north of I-70, then skies becoming mostly clear. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 65

Monday: Sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 89

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 61

Tue: High: 86 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

