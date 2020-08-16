Heartland BMX hosts State Championship Qualifier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 bikers geared up for the chance to qualify for the state championship at the Heartland BMX Track Sunday.

Track Operator Joshua Spangler said interest in the sport has grown since COVID-19 put many sports on pause.

“With so many other sports and activities being closed this has really been nice we’ve had a lot of new riders coming out and trying this sport and falling in love with this sport and it’s been a benefactor for us being it’s one of the only things we can do right now. "

Spangler, who also acts as the announcer for races, said the sport provides competitors and spectators alike something they’ve all been craving: familiarity.

“Getting a little bit of normalcy in our lives really help everybody perk up a little bit I definitely see all the smiling faces when I come up here everybody’s happy to be here,” he said.

“With so many things being closed and the world being kinda abnormal right now this has really been a great sanctuary for us and our riders it’s kinda been a second home for us and it allows us to forget about the woes and the worries of the world and just race for a little bit.”

Riders expressed a newfound appreciation for the adrenaline rush they feel with each race.

“My heart’s beating really fast but once the gate drops it just goes away and feels really good,” Emilee Wells, who races on the team Bicycle Exchange said.

“You have to do a lot of working you have to build your leg muscle up and just beat them.”

KS-01′s Defending District Champion, Camden Brent said he doesn’t take his high ranking and the friendships he’s made for granted.

”It’s cool to be number one and people strive to be better than you and people try to take away the number one spot and that pushes me to be better it’s been a very good learning experience and experience altogether” he said.

“It kinda gives me a place to go to if I want to have fun with everyone it gives everybody and me a place to hang out and be together.”

Brent, who has been racing BMX since 2013, said he feels fulfilled passing his skills to future generations of racers.

“I love meeting new people, I love to help out the little kids be a good role model to them, be someone they can look up to and ask questions if they need help.”

Heartland BMX invites bikers in age groups from as young as three to over 60 to compete and Spangler said it’s that kind of inclusiveness that can make the sport a good fit for anyone.

“This is an everybody sport, we get kids, we get parents, we get grandparents, moms and dads run BMX - nobody sits on the bench,” he said.

”When the riders are going around the track being that they are the engines you can really hear the families cheering and the support being poured out. I just love the energy this track has everybody just looks out after everybody else this is a really good BMX family.”

Local single point races will resume on Wednesday at the Heartland BMX Track.

The track will host the BMX State Championship Labor Day weekend.

