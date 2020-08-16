Emergency crews help locate missing floater on Smoky Hill River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple agencies responded to the Smoky Hill River Saturday after a person floating the river with a group went missing.

Dickinson County officials responded after the group reported they lost contact with one of the floaters and was still missing after it got dark and everyone else had already made it to Chapman.

The Dickinson County Fire Department found the missing rafter at a point in the river near Quail Rd. and was able to get him out safely.

The Geary County Sheriff/ Junction City Water Rescue Team was also called in, but thanks to the quick reaction by other crews on scene they did not end up needing to assist.

Geary County Emergency Management wrote a Facebook post Sunday saying, “The subject was located prior to the arrival of the water team. This shows the teamwork and county lines do not stop us from helping our neighbors.”

