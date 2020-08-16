Alex Smith “cleared for football activity”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared to return to football activities.

Smith suffered a broken tibia and fibula during a game in November 2018. Smith was a member of the Washington Football Team at the time.

After having surgery to repair the broken bones, Smith’s wound became severely infected. The infection nearly took Smith’s life.

Now, Smith prepares to challenge for the starting quarterback position.

Alex Smith's incredible journey towards recovery continues 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oq2OayVWoK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2020

