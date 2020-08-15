Advertisement

Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union

President Donald Trump speaks during an event Trump National Golf Club, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Bedminster, N.J., with members of the City of New York Police Department Benevolent Association.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event Trump National Golf Club, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Bedminster, N.J., with members of the City of New York Police Department Benevolent Association.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Seeking to amplify his law-and-order message, President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” if the former Democratic vice president defeats him in November .

“This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect,”” Trump said of former Vice President Joe Biden. “And I’m telling you on Nov. 3 you’re going to be getting it back.”

Trump spoke to members of the City of New York Police Benevolent Association, the union representing some 24,000 rank-and-file officers as he steps up his attacks on Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. The president’s campaign is looking to raise doubts about the Biden-Harris ticket’s ability to keep the peace in the nation’s biggest metropolises. Trump was formally endorsed by the union during the event at his New Jersey golf course.

Trump is ripping a page out of Richard Nixon’s law-and-order campaign playbook from 1968 — when American streets were rife with racial protests and Nixon campaigned vowing to crack down and restore order in an appeal tailored to white voters.

At a moment when the nation has been jarred by sometimes violent protests over police brutality, Trump has repeatedly blamed big city mayors in Democratic-strongholds - including New York, Portland, Seattle, Chicago - for undermining police officers.

“In New York, you have New York’s finest, but they’ve totally taken away their incentive,” Trump said earlier this week. “They’ve taken away their lives, in a sense, because they don’t allow them to do their job.””

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly and falsely asserted that Biden supports defunding the police. His campaign has aired advertising in battleground states showing a woman calling police for help as an intruder breaks into her home and getting a voice recording informing her that, because the police have been defunded, no one is available to take her call.

Trump has also tweeted warnings to “Suburban Housewives” that Biden will shatter their communities by requiring communities to build lower income housing as part of new development. Trump recently revoked an Obama-era housing regulation designed to eliminate racial disparities in the suburbs.

The president, in his speech, also took sharp aim at Harris, a former California attorney general, as being hostile to police, and suggested that she and Biden were at the center of “a left wing war on cops”

“Probably she’s a step worse, Kamala,” Trump said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Outdoor Art Exhibition along Manhattan’s Third Street Corridor

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thanks to a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Deihl Community Fund, the City of Manhattan has installed nine pieces of public art along the Third Street corridor.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx stops in Kansas City to speak on COVID-19 response with Gov. Kelly

Updated: 11 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

Updated: 14 minutes ago
MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

News

11th Annual Sporting Clays fundraiser brings record number of people

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The 11th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids Fundraiser for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization brought more than 130 shooters to the range.

Latest News

News

TPD Shooting at SW Fairlawn

Updated: 38 minutes ago
TPD officer involved in shooting at Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn Saturday morning.

News

TPD arrest man at Motel 6 on multiple charges

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
This Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating an officer shooting at the Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn in Topeka Saturday morning.

News

Sporting Clay Big Brothers Big Sisters

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters donation event was held at the Ravenswood Lodge in Topeka.

Coronavirus

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forecast

Low humidity Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 80s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Lower humidity Sunday and for the entire week ahead.

News

Kansas ranks 33rd best state to have a baby in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas is the 33rd best state to have a baby in.