TPD arrest man at Motel 6 on multiple charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating an officer shooting at the Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn in Topeka Saturday morning.

At 7:36 a.m., Colten Andrew Hawley was arrested on three charges from both the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the Topeka Police Department.

Hawley was sought by Shawnee County Department of Corrections on aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and felony obstruction as well. Along with being wanted on a warrant for a parole violation on the original charge of fleeing and eluding, forgery and criminal possession of a firearm. TPD charges include kidnapping, criminal threat and theft charges.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran explained the situation at a briefing at around 10:15 am.

“Anytime we have a critical incident involving an officer, it’s our procedures now that we come in front of the media to give information as soon as possible,” he said.

The officer was following up on an attempt to locate a suspect that was wanted for a felony. The officer called for backup after spotting the suspect’s vehicle, but encountered him in the parking lot.

“The suspect fled and shots were fired, the officer gave pursuit on foot and he was taken into custody within the complex,” said Cochran. “It struck the building there on 709 Fairlawn. The incident was on the North side of the complex.”

The incident is still under investigation.

“Currently the DA has been notified. The DA has come down to the LEC and started their part of their investigation as I said Kansas City Kansas police department is doing the officer involved shooting portion of it. Anytime we have an officer involved in a shooting, an outside agency does conduct that investigation.”

