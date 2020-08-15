Advertisement

TPD arrest man at Motel 6 on multiple charges

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating an officer shooting at the Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn in Topeka Saturday morning.

At 7:36 a.m., Colten Andrew Hawley was arrested on three charges from both the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the Topeka Police Department.

Hawley was sought by Shawnee County Department of Corrections on aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and felony obstruction as well. Along with being wanted on a warrant for a parole violation on the original charge of fleeing and eluding, forgery and criminal possession of a firearm. TPD charges include kidnapping, criminal threat and theft charges.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran explained the situation at a briefing at around 10:15 am.

“Anytime we have a critical incident involving an officer, it’s our procedures now that we come in front of the media to give information as soon as possible,” he said.

The officer was following up on an attempt to locate a suspect that was wanted for a felony. The officer called for backup after spotting the suspect’s vehicle, but encountered him in the parking lot.

“The suspect fled and shots were fired, the officer gave pursuit on foot and he was taken into custody within the complex,” said Cochran. “It struck the building there on 709 Fairlawn. The incident was on the North side of the complex.”

The incident is still under investigation.

“Currently the DA has been notified. The DA has come down to the LEC and started their part of their investigation as I said Kansas City Kansas police department is doing the officer involved shooting portion of it. Anytime we have an officer involved in a shooting, an outside agency does conduct that investigation.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Outdoor Art Exhibition along Manhattan’s Third Street Corridor

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thanks to a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Deihl Community Fund, the City of Manhattan has installed nine pieces of public art along the Third Street corridor.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx stops in Kansas City to speak on COVID-19 response with Gov. Kelly

Updated: 11 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

Updated: 14 minutes ago
MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

News

11th Annual Sporting Clays fundraiser brings record number of people

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The 11th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids Fundraiser for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization brought more than 130 shooters to the range.

News

TPD Shooting at SW Fairlawn

Updated: 38 minutes ago
TPD officer involved in shooting at Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Sporting Clay Big Brothers Big Sisters

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters donation event was held at the Ravenswood Lodge in Topeka.

Forecast

Low humidity Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 80s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Lower humidity Sunday and for the entire week ahead.

News

Kansas ranks 33rd best state to have a baby in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas is the 33rd best state to have a baby in.

News

K-State awarded US EPA grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Pollution Prevention Institue has been awarded a US EPA grant.

News

Huck Boyd Institute honors Sen. Pat Roberts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University’s Huck Boyd Institute is celebrating its 30 year anniversary and honoring Senator Pat Roberts.