Advertisement

Update: Shots fired during incident with police at Motel 6

Topeka Police investigating shots fired at Motel 6 on Fairlawn
Topeka Police investigating shots fired at Motel 6 on Fairlawn(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody after an officer involved shooting at Motel 6 at 709 SW Fairlawn.

Approximately around 7:30 AM Saturday morning, a police officer was following up on an attempt to locate a wanted individual in the area of SW Fairlawn.

Topeka Police Chief Cochran held a media briefing shortly after the incident on the details of the shooting Saturday morning.

Chief Cochran says after the officer located the wanted suspect who was armed with a firearm.

The suspect fled on foot into the Motel 6. The officer pursued on foot and was able to take the suspect into custody in the Motel 6 complex.

Cochran says one shot was fired by the officer when the officer to take the suspect into custody, but no one was injured.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and Cochran says the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department will be conducting the investigation.

Cochran says District Attorney Mike Kagay has been notified and has started their part of the investigation.

We will continue to update the details as soon as details become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ultimate Birthday Club: 08/15

Updated: 52 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Forecast

Decreasing humidity today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Lower humidity late this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

News

One taken to hospital after I-70 wreck

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
One person was taken to the hospital after a one-car wreck on I-70.

News

Movie night at Evergy Plaza

Updated: 13 hours ago
The movie Jurassic Park is showing tonight at Evergy Plaza.

Latest News

News

Iron Rail closes after employees exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Iron Rail Brewing is closing their doors temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

KU to kickoff 2020 football season against Coastal Carolina

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU will open the 2020 season Sept. 12 hosting Coastal Carolina.

News

Geary Co. Health Dept. closes to public after two COVID-19 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The geary County health Department says two of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

K-State and Manhattan get new LINK Scooters

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Becky Goff
LINK Scooters is launching scooters to serve the Kansas State University Campus and Manhattan residents.

Local

1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley holds ‘Assumption of Command’ ceremony

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Assumption of Command ceremony held on Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field Friday morning honoring the change of command of the 1st Infantry Division.

Local

High demand of supplies in nursing homes brings financial challenges

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
As the pandemic continues, nursing homes are experiencing increased costs and financial challenges in response to COVID-19.