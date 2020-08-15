Update: Shots fired during incident with police at Motel 6

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody after an officer involved shooting at Motel 6 at 709 SW Fairlawn.

Approximately around 7:30 AM Saturday morning, a police officer was following up on an attempt to locate a wanted individual in the area of SW Fairlawn.

Topeka Police Chief Cochran held a media briefing shortly after the incident on the details of the shooting Saturday morning.

Chief Cochran says after the officer located the wanted suspect who was armed with a firearm.

The suspect fled on foot into the Motel 6. The officer pursued on foot and was able to take the suspect into custody in the Motel 6 complex.

Cochran says one shot was fired by the officer when the officer to take the suspect into custody, but no one was injured.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and Cochran says the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department will be conducting the investigation.

Cochran says District Attorney Mike Kagay has been notified and has started their part of the investigation.

We will continue to update the details as soon as details become available.

