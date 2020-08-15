Advertisement

Topeka Fire Department responds to early morning fire

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a report of a structure fire at 3109 SE DuPont St. shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, which had engulfed the structure’s garage.

TFD says crews found no one in the dwelling.

According to the department, the house just to the north of the fire sustained heat damage to its exterior vinyl siding.

After a preliminary investigation, TFD says it is still determining the cause of the fire and listed the damage to the structure as $27,000 with no content loss.

According to the department, there were no working smoke detectors in the building.

TFD is asking anyone with information on the circumstances of the fire should contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

