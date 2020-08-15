Advertisement

School reopening survey highlights parent worries

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study done by WalletHub.com highlights the worries of parents as schools reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down in March.

WalletHub.com says it has conducted a School Reopening Survey and found that 55% of parents want their children to attend in-person classes.

The study shows that a reason for this may be that 32% of parents cannot work remotely leaving childcare a necessity that some may not be able to get.

WalletHub says the study also shows that 31% of fathers want schools to reopen more than mothers do.

The personal finance website says politics may also impact reopening opinions. It says about 66% of conservative parents favor reopening schools, while less than half of liberal parents do.

However, the study also shows that parents’ main reason for wanting to send kids back to school is their development, followed by being able to get back to work and kids eating more properly.

For more information on the study, visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas ranks 33rd best state to have a baby in

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas is the 33rd best state to have a baby in.

News

K-State awarded US EPA grant

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Pollution Prevention Institue has been awarded a US EPA grant.

News

Huck Boyd Institute honors Sen. Pat Roberts

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University’s Huck Boyd Institute is celebrating its 30 year anniversary and honoring Senator Pat Roberts.

News

Americans fearful of visiting doctors due to COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Americans are more fearful to visit doctors in the age of COVID-19.

News

Boston Terriers most popular dog breed in Kansas City

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Boston Terriers are the most popular breed of dog in the Kansas City area.

Latest News

News

Credit card fraud reports are rising

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that credit card frauds are rising in the nation.

News

Kansas ranks 20th in fewest coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas has ranked 20th for states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Laura Kelly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Doctor Deborah Birx spoke with Governor Laura Kelly at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

News

K-State launches online conflict resolution certificate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University has launched an online professional certificate in conflict resolution.

News

KU researches underground storage of carbon dioxide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas will be studying the underground storage of carbon dioxide.