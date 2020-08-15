School reopening survey highlights parent worries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study done by WalletHub.com highlights the worries of parents as schools reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down in March.

WalletHub.com says it has conducted a School Reopening Survey and found that 55% of parents want their children to attend in-person classes.

The study shows that a reason for this may be that 32% of parents cannot work remotely leaving childcare a necessity that some may not be able to get.

WalletHub says the study also shows that 31% of fathers want schools to reopen more than mothers do.

The personal finance website says politics may also impact reopening opinions. It says about 66% of conservative parents favor reopening schools, while less than half of liberal parents do.

However, the study also shows that parents’ main reason for wanting to send kids back to school is their development, followed by being able to get back to work and kids eating more properly.

For more information on the study, visit WalletHub.com.

