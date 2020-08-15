Advertisement

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.
Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that it is especially important this year to commemorate the lives lost and heroism displayed in the Sept. 11 attacks “as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.”

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.

Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

“This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Outdoor Art Exhibition along Manhattan’s Third Street Corridor

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thanks to a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and the Deihl Community Fund, the City of Manhattan has installed nine pieces of public art along the Third Street corridor.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx stops in Kansas City to speak on COVID-19 response with Gov. Kelly

Updated: 11 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

Updated: 14 minutes ago
MHK Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit - 08-15-20

National Politics

Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Seeking to amplify his law-and-order message, President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” if the former Democratic vice president defeats him in November .

News

11th Annual Sporting Clays fundraiser brings record number of people

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The 11th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids Fundraiser for the Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization brought more than 130 shooters to the range.

Latest News

News

TPD Shooting at SW Fairlawn

Updated: 38 minutes ago
TPD officer involved in shooting at Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn Saturday morning.

News

TPD arrest man at Motel 6 on multiple charges

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
This Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating an officer shooting at the Motel 6 on SW Fairlawn in Topeka Saturday morning.

News

Sporting Clay Big Brothers Big Sisters

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters donation event was held at the Ravenswood Lodge in Topeka.

Forecast

Low humidity Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 80s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Lower humidity Sunday and for the entire week ahead.

News

Kansas ranks 33rd best state to have a baby in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas is the 33rd best state to have a baby in.