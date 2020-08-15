Advertisement

Low humidity Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 80s

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the humidity levels will remain low for the remainder of the weekend and for most of the upcoming week.

Clear skies this evening will turn partly cloudy later tonight as a complex of thunderstorms develops over far western Kansas. Most of that activity will remain well to the west of our area, so it will be dry tonight.

Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

A quiet weather pattern is expected for the entire week ahead with very little to no rain chances. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity likely lasting all the way through next weekend.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies becoming partly cloudy. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5. High: 87

Sunday Night: Clearing skies. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 64

Mon: High: 88 Low: 64 Sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

