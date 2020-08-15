Advertisement

KU to kickoff 2020 football season against Coastal Carolina

(KWCH)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU will open the 2020 season Sept. 12 hosting Coastal Carolina.

KU’s game against the Chanticleers will be their sole non-conference game of the season after the Big 12 moved to a 9+1 schedule model due to the pandemic.

This will be KU’s second-ever match-up against Coastal Carolina. KU lost in their first game against them last season, 12-7.

The Jayhawks begin conference play on the road Sept. 26 at Baylor.

