KU teaches Zora Neale Hurston in the Black Lives Matter era

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will be studying how Zora Neale Hurston’s work resonates in the era of Black Lives Matter.

The University of Kansas says it will be holding a training session over Zora Neale Hurston’s book, “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” It says it will use funds from a new National Endowment for the Humanities grant and the seminar will show how Hurston’s work resonates with the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to KU, the $200,000 award goes to its Project on the History of Black Writing for “Hurston on the Horizon: Past, Present, and Future,” where 25 higher education faculty will learn how to best teach Hurston’s works at a three-week institute. It says Ayesha Hardison, associate professor of English and of women, gender and sexuality studies, applied for the grant and will be the seminar’s director while Maryemma Graham, director of KU’s Project on the History of Black Writing will co-lead the institute.

The school says the funds will be used to pay for the seminar participants’ costs and support invited expert scholars, including some from KU who will serve as institute faculty.

“The grant is designed to give teachers at the college and university level an opportunity to study Hurston’s broad body of work,” Hardison said. “She’s a really fascinating figure because of how much work she produces — particularly for a black woman writer of her time — and also because of the range of the work she created. She was a novelist. She was a folklorist. She engaged as a journalist. She stages plays and concerts. She also was just shy of getting a doctorate in anthropology, so a lot of her writing is drawing on her anthropological or ethnographic observations. Hurston is an extraordinary writer to examine, not only for how boldly she lived her life but also for the impact she made on American literature and culture.”

Hardison says the impact is ongoing as Hurston’s “Barracoon: The story of the Last ‘Black Cargo,‘” was just published in 2018. She says the book is based on Hurston’s 1927 interview with a formerly enslaved person and survivor fo the Middle Passage.

“Several archival discoveries have been made since her death,” Hardison noted. “The summer institute is an opportunity to recognize the breadth of her creativity and intellectual work beyond ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God.’”

Hardison says that she will be inviting specific Hurston scholars to speak at the seminar as well as some current creative writers to discuss Hurston’s impact on their work. She says certain events will be open to the public.

According to Hardison, in the age of #BlackLivesMatter, Hurston remains relevant.

“I think Hurston relates to 2020—and, looking forward, to 2021 — because of her commitment to documenting black life,” Hardison said. “Hurston valued the expressions of African American culture, whether that was in language or other aspects of Black creativity. I think that resonates in the contemporary moment, as we think about Black lives, because Black cultural experiences are multiple, varied, dynamic and sustaining.”

