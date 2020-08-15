KU researches underground storage of carbon dioxide

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will be studying the underground storage of carbon dioxide.

The University of Kansas says for 20 years, the Kansas Geological Survey has been looking at the state’s subsurface geology and industrial infrastructure to see how safe and viable injecting carbon dioxide from industrial sources into underground rock formations would be for long term storage and to recover hard to reach oil.

KU says the Carbon Utilization and Storage Partnership, CUSP, is being led by the Petroleum Recovery Research Center, PRRC, at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, which the U.S. Department of Energy awarded $6.24 million for the project. It says KGS will receive about $310,000 and could get additional funding for database development and other purposes as the project progress through 2024.

The University says Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, CCUS, is a process that is being developed to reduce the amount of CO2 released. It says CO2 is a natural and essential component of the atmosphere but is also a greenhouse gas which is a byproduct of fossil fuel emissions from vehicles and stationary sources like electric, cement, ethanol and fertilizer plants which are considered a cause of climate change.

“Nationwide, CCUS is moving ahead. There are multiple large-scale commercial project announcements, and the portfolio is growing,” said Eugene Holubnyak, petroleum engineer and the project’s lead investigator at the KGS. “KGS has developed a very strong CCUS program on its own, and this time around we want to play a central and integral role in CUSP.”

KU says during CCUS, CO2 is emitted by an industrial source is captured and transported through pipelines to somewhere it can be used to squeeze out trapped oil that is unreachable with traditional recovery methods or stored long term in deep and confined underground rock formations.

According to the University, the Osage, Viola and Arbuckle Groups are porous rock formations containing extremely saline water separated from shallower freshwater aquifers by thousands of feet of impermeable rock. It says these groups are the key targets for CO2 storage in western Kansas. It says pore spaces in subsurface rock units have been used for more than a century for disposal of waste fluids produced through industrial processes, petroleum production, municipal water treatment and other operations.

KU says over the past decade, the KGS has led or played key roles in five large-scale CCUS projects that were funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. It says working with private partners, the KGS successfully injected CO2 for Enhanced Oil Recovery in the Wellington Field in Sumner County south of Wichita and the Hall-Gurney Field in Russell County.

The KGS says during previous and ongoing projects it has amassed a large number of seismic data, drilling data, rock cuttings and drill cores which were brought up from thousands of feet underground.

According to KU, the KGS team is taking part in all CUSP focus areas: policy and law, data management, data analysis, economics and outreach.

“Currently, the KGS team is selecting database architecture to create an interactive, open-access dataset that will include subsurface, infrastructure, industrial and other data,” said Franek Hasiuk, KGS geologist and the project’s co-principal investigator at the KGS. “It will include information from all CUSP member states, and possibly beyond, that will be very useful for CCUS projects, the oil and gas industry, regulators and other stakeholders.”

The University says interest in capturing and storing carbon emissions was renewed in 2018 when the Internal Revenue Service updated tax incentives for companies willing to capture CO2 and store it. It says oil and gas production, ethanol, electrical-power generation, pipeline, agriculture and other industries are eligible.

The school says for long term storage, CO2 is injected into UIC Class VI wells. It says the Safe Drinking Water Act, which was passed by Congress in 1974, established requirements for Underground Injection control programs which are made up of six classes of wells designated for underground disposal of different levels of non-hazardous and hazardous waste.

“The KGS is helping well operators prepare sites to qualify for 45Q credits and apply for UIC Class VI permits, Holubnyak said. “We are working with developers to screen geologic sites for potential commercial projects.”

The KGS says it is also working with the Los Alamos National Laboratories and other CUSP members to review methods and analyze data that better provide an understanding of local and regional infrastructure development potential, infrastructure costs and ways to optimize future project development.

KU says in addition to the PRRC at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and the KGS, the CUSP partners are the University of Utah, University of Texas Permian Basin, Arizona Geological Survey, Colorado School of Mines, Stanford University, Desert Research Institute of Nevada, Montana State University, Oklahoma Geological Survey, Washington Geological Survey, the University of Oklahoma, Indiana University, Utah Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest, Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories.

