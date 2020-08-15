Kansas ranks 38 in biggest health improvements during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has ranked in the bottom half of states for having the biggest health improvements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says it conducted a study recently of the States with the Biggest Health Improvements During COVID-19 and Kansas came in at number 38. It says to determine the rankings it looked at COVID-19 death rates, hospitalization rates and the rates at which people tested positive.

The personal finance website says that when looking at death rates Kansas ranked 25, for positive testing ranks it ranked 46, for transmission rates it ranked 33 and for hospitalization rates it ranked 31, accounting for the state’s overall rank of 38.

To compare the website says New York had the biggest health improvements in the nation with its death rate coming in at 5, the positive testing rate at 3, transmission rate at 1 and hospitalization rate at six.

WalletHub says the state with the worst health improvements during COVID-19 was Mississippi with its death rate ranking 40, positive testing rate ranking 51, transmission rate ranking 4 and hospitalization rate ranking 38.

For more information on the study or to see where other states fall, visit WalletHub.com.

