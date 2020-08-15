Advertisement

Kansas ranks 33rd best state to have a baby in

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas is the 33rd best state to have a baby in.

WalletHub.com says it recently published a study on 2020′s best and worst states to have a baby in and Kansas came in at number 33. It says to do so it compared measures of cost, health care accessibility, baby and family friendliness, hospital conventional delivery charges, annual average infant-care costs and pediatricians per capita.

The study shows that Kansas’ cost to raise a baby comes in at number 34, while its healthcare availability comes in at 25, baby friendliness comes in at 29 and family friendliness ranks at number 25. It shows this gives the state a total combined score of 45.82.

For comparison, the study says that Massachusetts is the best state to raise a baby in. It says its cost comes in at 28 while its health care comes in second, baby friendliness is fourth and family friendliness is also second. It says this gives Massachusetts a total score of 68,81.

The worst state to raise a baby in, according to the study, is Alabama. Its cost ranks 38, healthcare ranks 48, baby friendliness ranks 51 and family friendliness ranks 46. It says this gives the state a total score of 25.25.

For more information or to see where other states fall visit WalletHub.com.

