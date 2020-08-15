Kansas ranks 20th in fewest coronavirus restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has ranked 20th for states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study with the fewest coronavirus restrictions based on things like if states have penalties for noncompliance with COVID-19 legislation and whether the state has required face masks in public as well as health checks at restaurants.

The personal finance website says compared to its last study on the subject, Kansas moved down three places from number 17. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has moved down seven spaces from number 13.

WalletHub says the states with the fewest restrictions are South Dakota, Utah, Oklahoma, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Arkansas and Georgia.

According to the personal finance website, the states with the most restrictions are Colorado, Arizona, Vermont, Oregon, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and California.

