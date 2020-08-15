Advertisement

Kansas ranks 20th in fewest coronavirus restrictions

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has ranked 20th for states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study with the fewest coronavirus restrictions based on things like if states have penalties for noncompliance with COVID-19 legislation and whether the state has required face masks in public as well as health checks at restaurants.

The personal finance website says compared to its last study on the subject, Kansas moved down three places from number 17. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has moved down seven spaces from number 13.

WalletHub says the states with the fewest restrictions are South Dakota, Utah, Oklahoma, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Arkansas and Georgia.

According to the personal finance website, the states with the most restrictions are Colorado, Arizona, Vermont, Oregon, Texas, New Jersey, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and California.

For more information or to see the full study, visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas ranks 33rd best state to have a baby in

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas is the 33rd best state to have a baby in.

News

K-State awarded US EPA grant

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Pollution Prevention Institue has been awarded a US EPA grant.

News

Huck Boyd Institute honors Sen. Pat Roberts

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University’s Huck Boyd Institute is celebrating its 30 year anniversary and honoring Senator Pat Roberts.

News

Americans fearful of visiting doctors due to COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Americans are more fearful to visit doctors in the age of COVID-19.

News

Boston Terriers most popular dog breed in Kansas City

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Boston Terriers are the most popular breed of dog in the Kansas City area.

Latest News

News

Credit card fraud reports are rising

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that credit card frauds are rising in the nation.

News

School reopening survey highlights parent worries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study done by WalletHub.com highlights the worries of parents as schools reopen.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Laura Kelly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Doctor Deborah Birx spoke with Governor Laura Kelly at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

News

K-State launches online conflict resolution certificate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University has launched an online professional certificate in conflict resolution.

News

KU researches underground storage of carbon dioxide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas will be studying the underground storage of carbon dioxide.