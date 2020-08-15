K-State Polytechnic Campus awarded BVLOS waiver

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Polytechnic Campus is now expanding its ability to fly unmanned aircraft systems beyond visual line of sight.

Kansas State Polytechnic Campus says it has been granted a nation BVLOS waiver from the Federal Aviation Committee which allows it to fly unmanned aircraft beyond visual line of sight or BVLOS, in Class G airspace throughout the nation. It says Class G airspace is where most UAS flights take place, which allows K-State Polytechnic and the Applied Aviation Research Center to expand their research, education and training opportunities.

The school says along with conducting flights in Class G airspace, the waiver also allows the pilot to fly from a mobile command center. It says flying from mobile command centers allows for a controlled environment, distraction-free where pilots can monitor the UAS feed, weather, manned traffic, telemetry feed and more.

According to K-State, the training allows for students to gain experience with highly sought after UAS skills in the industry as well as training for professionals in public safety, emergency response and more. It says the waiver permits it to continue research that is moving the industry forward.

“Kansas State Polytechnic’s dedication toward its students is evident with the approval of this latest BVLOS waiver,” said Spencer Schrader, UAS flight instructor at K-State Polytechnic and author of the waiver request submitted to the FAA. “Both for-credit and noncredit students will benefit from the advantages of this waiver, providing them experience with operations that are highly limited within the current regulatory framework of Part 107.”

K-State Polytechnic says it is a nationally recognized leader in the UAS industry and a remember of the Kansas UAS Joint Task Force. It says it was also the first university in the nation to receive the waiver from the FAA in 2018 which allowed it to fly beyond the visual line of sight of the pilot and visual observers in one location.

The campus says it is also a partner with the Kansas Department of Transportation, one of nine organizations to be part of the FAA’s UAS Integrated Pilot Program.

“We are committed to continually evolving our UAS program to ensure our students are prepared to enter the UAS industry with a broad range of relevant experience,” said Kurt Carraway, UAS executive director of the Applied Aviation Research Center and department head of the program. “This waiver allows us to train the way our industry partners want their pilots to operate. I am proud of our ability to conduct thorough operational risk assessments and articulate those into safety cases, such as this, to garner FAA approval for advanced UAS operations.”

K-State Polytechnic and the Applied Aviation Research Center say they give elite UAS education and training in the undergraduate and professional realms.

For more information on Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus or its unmanned degrees, call the admissions office at 785-826-2640, email polytechnic@k-state.edu or visit its website.

