K-State launches online conflict resolution certificate

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has launched an online professional certificate in conflict resolution.

Kansas State University says its College of Health and Human Sciences, Department of Applied Human Sciences and Global Campus are launching a professional certificate in conflict resolution.

K-State says the program is available as a noncredit notion and shows a level of professional achievement in conflict resolution. It says the course has been offered for many years as an undergraduate and graduate certificate and is now available to those who would benefit from the training but do not want or need the academic credit.

“This professional certificate will meet the needs of people from across the spectrum of life,” said David Thompson, program director.

According to K-State, professionals reported spending an increasing amount of time dealing with conflicts in the workplace before COVID-19. It says since then, there have been many changes and uncertainty about the future, leading to increased stress and anxiety levels.

Thompson says conflict is inevitable and when coupled with rapid change, increased skills to effectively manage and resolve conflict will be vital. He says employers are looking for workers with cultural awareness and effective communication, critical thinking and problem-solving skills in order to deal with situations that arise every day in the workplace. He says the program provides those very skills.

According to Thompson, participants will learn career and life-enhancing principles and skills through the courses which cost $250 per course and will be one of the best investments someone can make in advancing their career.

“Our mission at K-State Global Campus includes the facilitation of coursework that meets the educational needs of all professionals, not just those looking for academic credit,” said Katie Linder, executive director for program development at Global Campus. “This professional certificate streamlines the process for those looking exclusively for this skill set.”

K-State says the courts are available online and range in length from eight to 16 weeks. It says each course takes place at the same time and follow the same pacing as the for-credit option, which allows participants to choose whether to participate via Zoom sessions or watch recordings at a later time. It says this makes the learning accessible for busy professionals while providing opportunities for interaction and consultation with professors focused on their success.

For more information on the certificate, visit K-State’s website.

