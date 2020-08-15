K-State awarded US EPA grant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Pollution Prevention Institue has been awarded a US EPA grant.

Kansas State University says its Pollution Prevention Institute, PPI, has been given $550,000 to be distributed over the next five years to provide communication and collaboration tools and a website, in support of the National Small Business Environmental Assistance Programs, SBEAPs.

K-State says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant, “Support and Management of the Nationalsbeap.org. Website and 507 Program” will be given by Nancy Larson, director of the institute, with help from Allison Crowther, an engineering specialist for the institute.

According to the University, the website serves as an environmental compliance site for state SBEAPs and the small business community. It says the PPI is a Carl R. Ice College of Engineering program with the Engineering Extension office providing environmental compliance and pollution prevention services to thousands of business clients over the past three decades.

“Our efforts will support SBEAPs across the nation by providing updates on regulations, compliance tools, technical trainings and an annual conference,” Larson said. “The new grant will enhance the existing nationalsbeap.org website and ultimately improve industry compliance and reduce toxic emissions.”

Larson says recent comments from clients such as “SBEAP is a valuable resource when navigating environmental regulations” and “I would have closed my business if it hadn’t been for the help I received” are just samples of the positive feedback the PPI has received in administering the program.

To learn more about the National SBEAPs program visit its website.

