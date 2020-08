TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Iron Rail Brewing is closing their doors temporarily after employees were exposed to COVID-19.

They say the restaurant will stay closed until all of its staff are medically cleared and the restaurant undergoes a deep cleaning.

Our first priority has always been the well-being and safety of our employees and guests. Due to a recent Covid... Posted by Iron Rail Brewing on Friday, August 14, 2020

