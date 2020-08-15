Advertisement

Huck Boyd Institute honors Sen. Pat Roberts

(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Huck Boyd Institute is celebrating its 30 year anniversary and honoring Senator Pat Roberts.

Kansas State University says its Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development will honor Senator Pat Roberts with a lifetime achievement award for his service to rural America as part of the celebration of its three decades at K-State.

K-State says the institute will hold a virtual event on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. to celebrate its April 1990 founding. It says the award will be presented to Roberts at the event.

“Sen. Roberts has been an outstanding advocate for rural citizens throughout his many years in Congress,” said Shawna Moyer, chair of the board of directors of the Huck Boyd Institute. “He was a close friend to Huck Boyd, the rural leader for whom the institute is named. Sen. Roberts is retiring this year after 39 years in Congress. We are pleased to honor him in this way.”

According to K-State, Roberts is expected to make comments via Zoom from Washington, D.C. which can also be viewed via live stream on YouTube.

