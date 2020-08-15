Geary Co. Health Dept. closes to public after two COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Health Department says two of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those employees are isolating at home... and the Health Department will be closed to the public until August 26th.

They will still notify anyone who comes into contact with confirmed cases of the virus.

The Health Department will continue to answer questions by phone call and provide services without direct contact.

