Advertisement

Geary Co. Health Dept. closes to public after two COVID-19 cases

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Health Department says two of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those employees are isolating at home... and the Health Department will be closed to the public until August 26th.

They will still notify anyone who comes into contact with confirmed cases of the virus.

The Health Department will continue to answer questions by phone call and provide services without direct contact.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KU to kickoff 2020 football season against Coastal Carolina

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
KU will open the 2020 season Sept. 12 hosting Coastal Carolina.

News

K-State and Manhattan get new LINK Scooters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Becky Goff
LINK Scooters is launching scooters to serve the Kansas State University Campus and Manhattan residents.

Local

1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley holds ‘Assumption of Command’ ceremony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Assumption of Command ceremony held on Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field Friday morning honoring the change of command of the 1st Infantry Division.

News

High demand of supplies in nursing homes brings financial challenges

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Boys and Girls Clubs continue to offer resources despite limited access

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka are helping kids struggling to find, use and afford necessary school resources outside of the classroom due to COVID-19.

News

Riley Co. issues first mask citation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department has issued its first citation for not complying with mask mandates.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs help students with resources outside of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka are helping students find, use and afford resources outside of school due to COVID-19.

News

Study shows donor incentives don’t always mean more charitable giving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study shows donor incentives may not always mean more charitable giving.

News

Defendant in 2019 homicide bound over for trial in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Steve Fry
The Shawnee County District Attorney has bound over a defendant in a 2019 homicide case for trial.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: T-Storms tonight and cooler weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Slight chance of storms tonight with a cold front