Decreasing humidity today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says a cold front moved through overnight, which will bring lower humidity levels later this afternoon.

We will have some scattered clouds this morning, otherwise it will turn sunny for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will start out cool with temperatures in the lower 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s with low humidity.

A quiet weather pattern will take us through most of the week ahead. Rain chances are very low, and many locations will likely stay dry between now and next weekend. Temperatures will remain near average in the mid to upper 80s for highs with low humidity continuing all week.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning clouds, then sunny this afternoon. Lower humidity late in the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 85

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light & variable. High: 86

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 64

Mon: High: 86 Low: 62 Sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

