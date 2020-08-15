Credit card fraud reports are rising

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that credit card frauds are rising in the nation.

CreditCardInsider.com says it conducted a recent study showing that credit card fraud is rising within the nation at an exponential rate.

The credit card experts say reports for credit card fraud rose by 104% between 2019 and 2020, compared to the measly 27% increase seen between 2017 and 2019.

CreditCardInsider says the Federal Trade Commission returned $232 million to victims in 2019 alone. It says victims and banks may also still find themselves paying part of the bill, depending on the fraud or type of scam.

According to the website, new accounts make up a large percentage of credit card frauds as well, meaning new credit card owners and accounts are likely targets.

For more information on the study visit CreditCardInsider.com.

