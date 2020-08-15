Advertisement

Boston Terriers most popular dog breed in Kansas City

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Boston Terriers are the most popular breed of dog in the Kansas City area.

Rover.com, a website dedicated to dogs, says it has recently conducted a study on the most popular breeds of dog in America. The dog people say mixed breed dogs have the nation’s heart as it comes in as America’s favorite breed.

Rover says America’s top five favorite breeds are mixed breed dogs, Labrador Retrievers, Chihuahuas, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers. It says the nation’s least favorite breeds seem to be Pomeranians, Pugs, French Bulldogs, Labradoodles and Malteses.

Narrowing it down to Kansas City, the study shows the region’s favorite dogs are Boston Terriers as they are well mannered small dogs and energetic. It says Australian Shepherds, Border Collies, Miniature Schnauzers and Goldendoodles follow.

To see where other breeds rank or to read more about the study, visit Rover.com.

