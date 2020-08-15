Americans fearful of visiting doctors due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Americans are more fearful to visit doctors in the age of COVID-19.

Harmony Healthcare IT says telehealth has experienced exponential growth due to the COIVD-19 pandemic and medical care providers have expanded access to care for patients by offering virtual appointments and other online services, allowing patients to speak with doctors from the comfort of their homes during the international health crisis.

The Healthcare website says it recently surveyed 2,000 Americans about their telehealth experience to learn more and if they plan to continue to use these services post-pandemic.

The study shows that 71% of Americans are scared to visit the doctor’s office due to the possibility of coming into contact with COVID-19 and taking it home.

Harmony says 67% of Americans used telehealth since COVID-19 began with an average of 2.9 visits, compared to only 46% before the pandemic and ultimately, 72% enjoyed the experience.

The healthcare experts say the reasons respondents seemed to like telehealth services so much are convenience, safety, flexibility, less wait time, the comfort of being at home, easier to schedule follow-ups and better communication.

The website found that the most common types of telehealth appointments during the pandemic seemed to be primary care, cardiology, neurology, oncology, otolaryngology and dermatology.

Lastly, the study found that 60% of responders said they wanted to continue the use of telehealth services after the COVID-19 pandemic. IT says 52% said they would want to see their doctor more often if they could use telehealth in the future.

For more information on the study or to read the full report, visit HarmonyHIT.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.